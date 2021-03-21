Homeowner leaves 90 minutes before fire destroys Elmwood Place home, Elmwood Place Fire Chief says

ELMWOOD PLACE, Ohio (FOX19) -The owner of a house in Elmwood went to the hospital because he felt sick about 90 minutes before a fire broke out and destroyed the owner’s home Sunday morning, Elmwood Place Fire Chief Matt Morgan said.
Chief Morgan says that firefighters responded to McGregor Avenue around 3:30 a.m. for a three-story structure fire.
Firefighters say a car in the driveway next to the house is also a total loss.
No one was in the house during the time of the fire, firefighters said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
