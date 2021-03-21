International Space Station to pass over Tri-State area until April 3

The International Space Station will pass through the Tri-State area until April 3.
By Catherine Bodak | March 21, 2021 at 3:15 PM EDT - Updated March 21 at 3:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Viewers in the Tri-State area will be able to see the International Space Station, ISS, without binoculars or a telescope until April 3.

It will look like a very bright, non-twinkling star.

An interactive map shows where to look, when, and what time the ISS will pass through.

The ISS will pass in the west on Monday from 8:41 p.m. to 8:46 p.m. then once again from 9:33 p.m. to 9:35 p.m. On Tuesday the station will pass in the northeast from 8:45 p.m. to 8:49 p.m.

NASA says it is the third brightest object in the sky, which makes it easy to spot.

