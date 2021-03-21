5 people hospitalized after fiery crash into building following police pursuit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into a building and caught on fire after a police pursuit in Fairmount.
Fire crews are currently cleaning up the scene of the crash in the 1600 block of Westwood Ave.
Five people were removed from the car after the fire was extinguished, according to fire officials.
All five have been taken to area hospitals.
Police are advising people to avoid the area of the crash.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.