Thousands gathered at NKU for their COVID-19 vaccine

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. (FOX19) - Thousands gathered Saturday at BB&T Arena in NKU to get their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.
St. Elizabeth officials say the arena was extremely busy for their first wave of patients.
Erica Neff with St. Elizabeth says this is their largest vaccine clinic yet, and they will be giving out 4,000 shots between Saturday and Sunday, doing about 280 doses an hour.
“It’s been a long year, that is for sure, but it’s I would say that the light at the end of the tunnel is a great way to look at it very excited that you know to have everybody get the vaccine and you know, get out and about and get to do the things we love to do,” said Neff.
Each person registered with an appointment got their shot and waited for 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t feel any side effects.
“It’s everybody’s personal choice, but I think it’s a great thing the vaccine is here and ready, and I would encourage everybody to think hard about it and do it not for yourself and loved ones but for the good of the community,” said participant Dave Collins.
Guy Karrick with St. Elizabeth says while all appointments have been filled for this weekend, keep an eye on their website.
He advises everyone looking for a vaccine to frequently check because as more vaccines come in, more appointments open up.
