Bengals re-sign Kevin Huber to one-year contract

Cincinnati native has played entire NFL career for Bengals

Bengals re-sign Kevin Huber to one-year contract
Kevin Huber signs one-year contract to stay with Bengals. (Source: FOX19 - Joe Danneman)
By Joe Danneman | March 22, 2021 at 4:03 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 4:03 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kevin Huber is back for another year with the Bengals.

The most accomplished punter in team history, Huber signed a one-year contract for the 2021 season. The Cincinnati native who graduated from McNicholas High School and UC has played his entire NFL career for the Bengals.

A fifth-round pick in 2009, Huber leads the franchise in almost every significant punting category.

He enters the 2021 season with 190 career games played, fourth-most in team history behind Ken Riley, Reggie Williams and Ken Anderson.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.