Bengals re-sign Kevin Huber to one-year contract

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kevin Huber is back for another year with the Bengals.
The most accomplished punter in team history, Huber signed a one-year contract for the 2021 season. The Cincinnati native who graduated from McNicholas High School and UC has played his entire NFL career for the Bengals.
A fifth-round pick in 2009, Huber leads the franchise in almost every significant punting category.
He enters the 2021 season with 190 career games played, fourth-most in team history behind Ken Riley, Reggie Williams and Ken Anderson.
