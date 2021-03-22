Body found by stranded driver in Butler County, sheriff says

By Jared Goffinet | March 22, 2021 at 3:53 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 3:53 PM

LEMON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (FOX19) - A man’s body was found last week by a driver who was stranded in the area, according to Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones.

The driver called 911 around 4 p.m. on March 19 to report that she found a body in a wooded area near SR-4 and Verity Parkway, the sheriff explained.

The sheriff’s office, Middletown fire department, and the coroner’s office all went to the scene and started investigating.

Ray Lawson, 46, of Middletown, was identified as the person found dead, Sheriff Jones says.

Lawson’s cause of death was not released, and Sheriff Jones says this is an ongoing investigation.

