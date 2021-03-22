Commissioner Alicia Reese continues to push for mobile vaccine unit

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - To boost vaccine availability in minority neighborhoods, Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reese is continuing to push for a mobile unit to doses in these areas.
Reese’s idea is to get a mobile COVID-19 vaccine unit to Hamilton County.
She brought the idea up to Gov. Mike DeWine several weeks ago in fact. Reese even had a pilot bus go around the city and recently went to Hampton University to see a different mobile vaccine unit.
“There has been an issue with getting the vaccine to the African American community and under-served communities,” says Commissioner Reece.
The mobile unit she is proposing would be a one-stop COVID-19 clinic that would be able to screen, test, and administer vaccines.
Edward Clay is just one of the people that have been unable to get vaccinated. He told FOX19 NOW that no one in his apartment complex has been able to get the vaccine.
So, a mobile unit would be a big help for Clay and others.
“I think they should have it, especially for the older people,” Clay says. “The older generation, they can’t get out. So yeah, they should go around to different apartment buildings where they stay at.”
Not everyone is on board with the idea though.
“Personally, the way I see that it’s like forcing people,” says Brit’ney Hagen. “I know some people are saying it’ll help the minorities and so on and so forth, but for the most part, they don’t really know what’s in the vaccine. So, they’re just mobile going around giving these people this vaccine, don’t really know what’s inside of it.”
Community members brought up concerns about having to pay tax dollars as well.
Fortunately, Commissioner Reece says that will not be an issue.
Out of the $142 million in CARES Act funds, there is still over $6 million left over.
During Tuesday’s commissioners’ meeting, Reece will be presenting the idea once again to the commissioners where she will be asking for a vote.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.