Corpse found inside Westwood home identified as missing 19-year-old, coroner says

WESTWOOD, Ohio (FOX19) - The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified a corpse kept hidden away for months inside a home as a missing 19-year-old man.
Dominic Allen, 19, has been identified as the person found inside a home that his mother and her husband were living in, according to the coroner’s office.
Dominic had not been seen since Sept. 26, 2020.
Dominic’s mother, Kenya Stallworth, and her husband, Robert Robb, were arrested in early December when a corpse was found inside the home, court records show.
Stallworth and Robb tried to conceal the corpse for two months by placing clothes on it, sealing the bedroom and attempting to get rid of any odors while the body decomposed, the court records stated.
The documents say “John Doe” died in a bedroom at a home on Fenton Avenue on or around Sept. 26.
Dominic’s father, Marcus Allen, told FOX19 NOW at the time of the corpse discovery, he thought the body was his son’s.
Officials were unable to verify until Monday that it was in fact his son.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.