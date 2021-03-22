Crews battle 2-alarm fire in vacant OTR building

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Crews battled a large, two-alarm fire that caused $50,000 in damage to a vacant Over-the-Rhine building overnight.
Flames broke out in in the 2000 block of Vine Street near Clifton Avenue about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Vine Street remains closed between Mulberry Street and Clifton Avenue.
Firefighters said when they arrived, they found heavy fire on several floors of the large 5-story brick building. It also was shooting from the roof.
Due to the condition of the building and the amount of fire in the building, a second alarm was requested for more firefighters and equipment.
Crews fought the fire from outside of the building as a safety precaution.
It took them about an hour to knock the bulk of the blaze down.
The Cincinnati Building Department also responded to the scene and will determine if the building will need to be torn down.
Firefighters are still investigating the cause.
They are expected to remain remain on scene for several more hours putting out hotspots.
