1 dead in West Chester fire, officials say

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A person died in a West Chester house fire Monday evening, according to fire crews at the scene.
The fire occurred in the 8300 block of Colonial Mill Manor.
Reports of the blaze first came in around 4:30 p.m.
Deerfield Township and West Chester Township fire departments responded. The State Fire Marshall has also been called in.
Fire crews confirmed the fatality to FOX19 NOW shortly before 5:30 p.m.
The person has not been identified. Officials are working to notify the family. No other injuries have been reported.
West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz says crews were on their way when they received reports someone was stuck on the first floor.
“Crews went in and knocked down the fire and completed a search and found a, unfortunately, a deceased person on the first floor,” Prinz said.
“Family in the neighborhood tried to put out the fire and get him out, and they were unsuccessful due to the amount of heat and smoke and whatnot in the house.”
The chief says West Chester hasn’t had a fire fatality in more than a decade.
We will update this developing story as more information becomes available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
