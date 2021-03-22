Help for Ohio schools, students: relief bill signed into law

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -A bill was signed into law Saturday by Gov. Mike DeWine, which will provide schools and students relief for end-of-the-year assessments.
The Ohio House of Representatives say that Substitute House Bill 67 was sponsored by State Representatives Adam Bird (R-New Richmond) and Kyle Koehler (R-Springfield).
Substitute House Bill 67 provides the following:
- Allows students in grades 11 and 12 to use end of course grades instead of mandated tests to fulfill graduation requirements
- Provides flexibility for graduation requirements
- Allows home educated schools to forgo end of year assessments
- Extends end of year testing windows by up to two weeks
- Extends date for reporting data for the state report card from Sept. 15 to Oct.14
- Waives the state-only American History assessment
- Adds the OhioMeansJobs readiness Seal as a graduation pathway for the 2020-2021 school year
- Provides clarification to Community Schools that their ratings cannot qualify them for incentives unless they were eligible prior to the 2020-2021 school year
“With the wide inequity of preparation of schools, teachers, and students and the wide variety of learning platforms being utilized during the pandemic, it’s only fair that we provide schools, teachers, and students with flexibility when it comes to end of year assessments,” said Bird.
Originally Bird and Koehler wanted to “seek a waiver for all federally mandated tests” during the 2020-2021 school year.
The Ohio House of Representatives says that the U.S. Department of Education stated in late Feb. that they would not be releasing any related waivers.
Koehler concluded, “Substitute House Bill 67 has one single purpose: to provide relief to students who are returning to school so that these tests have as little impact on them as possible for this school year and this school year only.”
The legislation will be effective immediately.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.