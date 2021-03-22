KY, IN expand vaccine eligibility

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Starting Monday, anyone 50 or older in Kentucky is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
While expanding Phase 1C across the Commonwealth, Governor Andy Beshear wants to ramp up inoculation in upcoming weeks planning to make the shot available to anyone 16 or older in Kentucky by April 12.
Providers need to get out 90% of the vaccines they receive every week, according to Beshear.
Meanwhile, in Indiana, residents 40 or older are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
By expanding eligibility, about 400,000 Hoosiers have been added to the vaccination list, according to health officials.
The Indiana State Department of Health adds that appointments are available starting Monday, and they will continue for the next several weeks.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb is expected to hold a statewide address Tuesday outlining Indiana’s plan to handle the pandemic moving forward.
