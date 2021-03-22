Man killed in single-vehicle crash in Clinton County

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A 55-year-old man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Chester Township Sunday afternoon.
According to OSP, a little after 3:30 p.m. Todd Bonham was traveling southbound on SR 380 when he veered off the road and struck a tree.
Bonham was completely ejected from his 1999 Chevrolet Corvette, officers says he was pronounced dead at the scene.
OSP says Bonham was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. No drugs or alcohol are suspected at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
