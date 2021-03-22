Man shot, critically hurt in North Avondale

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police said a man in 30s was shot and critically hurt in North Avondale overnight.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Rion Lane about 12:30 a.m. Monday.
The victim was found shot at least once in an apartment parking lot, according to police.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he was undergoing surgery at last check.
No arrests were made, and suspect information was not available.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.