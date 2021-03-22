Metro to host virtual career fairs for new bus operators

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro will host several virtual career fairs this spring for new bus operators.
Metro aims to hire at least 24 new transit operators.
Applicants do not need a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to apply. Qualified applicants will receive Metro training to acquire their CDL along with reimbursement for CDL fees.
Metro bus operator pay begins at $16 per hour for trainees, with the potential to earn top operator pay of more than $27 per hour within five years.
New operators hired before May 31 will be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 hiring bonus, Metro said.
Those interested in becoming a Metro operator should complete an application online.
The virtual career fairs will take place on the following dates:
- Saturday, March 27
- Saturday, April 10
- Saturday, April 24
- Saturday, May 8
- Saturday, May 22
