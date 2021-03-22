Metro to host virtual career fairs for new bus operators

Metro to host virtual career fairs for new bus operators
Cincinnati Metro is looking to hire transit operators. (Source: WXIX)
By Kim Schupp | March 22, 2021 at 11:36 AM EDT - Updated March 22 at 11:36 AM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Metro will host several virtual career fairs this spring for new bus operators.

Metro aims to hire at least 24 new transit operators.

Applicants do not need a commercial driver’s license (CDL) to apply. Qualified applicants will receive Metro training to acquire their CDL along with reimbursement for CDL fees.

Metro bus operator pay begins at $16 per hour for trainees, with the potential to earn top operator pay of more than $27 per hour within five years.

New operators hired before May 31 will be eligible to receive up to a $1,000 hiring bonus, Metro said.

Those interested in becoming a Metro operator should complete an application online.

The virtual career fairs will take place on the following dates:

  • Saturday, March 27
  • Saturday, April 10
  • Saturday, April 24
  • Saturday, May 8
  • Saturday, May 22

