Police: Woman shot boyfriend thru front door

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati police say a Bond Hill woman is under arrest after she is accused of shooting her boyfriend through the front door as he knocked.
Levette Dority, 47, is held on one count of felonious assault at the Hamilton County jail. She is scheduled to appear at 9 am. in Hamilton County Municipal Court.
He went to her residence to retrieve some property when the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Dalewood Place about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police tell FOX19 NOW.
Her criminal complaint states he was shot in the stomach when he went to her residence to retrieve property.
Police say he was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a graze wound to his torso and is expected to recover.
