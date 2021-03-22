UC professor who called COVID-19 ‘the Chinese virus’ not asked to return

“Hate and violence against our Asian American communities is rising and reprehensible,” said Pinto, who was born in India and served 26 years on the faculty at the engineering college in his first stint at UC. “As a nation, we must do more to abolish bigotry and protect and celebrate difference. As a campus community, we must show our strength in unity by standing with our Asian American students, faculty, staff and alumni to renounce all forms of hate and violence. The urgency has never been greater. Each of us must answer the call to act.”