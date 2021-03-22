Warming Near 70 Degrees On Monday Afternoon

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A dry Monday morning with temperatures in the 40 degree range as we start out the new week.
Look fo a mix of sun and clouds by late afternoon, but it will still be a very pleasant day with highs in near 70 degrees.
A partly cloudy day on Tuesday with a high of 67 degrees, but look for a few scattered rain showers by late day developing across the Tri-State on Tuesday afternoon ahead of the next system.
We’ll have a better chance at more widespread rain on Wednesday night. Thursday will be damp and dreary across the FOX19 NOW viewing area with a slight chance for some thunderstorms.
