Warren Co. woman who fled to Vegas after allegedly murdering husband starts jury trial Monday, court documents say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Warren County woman whom the Sheriff’s Office says murdered her husband and then fled to Las Vegas in July, started her jury trial Monday, according to court documents.
Stormy Daniele Nicole Delehanty, 28, is accused of stabbing her husband, Roman B. Roshehupkin, 34, to death, Warren County deputies said.
Deputies say she was arrested in Las Vegas by the Las Vegas Metro Criminal Apprehension Team after Warren County deputies filed an arrest warrant and learned that she fled the area.
Court documents show that Delehanty is facing one count of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of tampering with evidence.
She is held at the Warren County Jail.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.