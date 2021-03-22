WATCH: Officer chases teenage suspects after crashing stolen car

By Mike Schell | March 22, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT - Updated March 22 at 5:16 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Five people were taken to the hospital after some underage teens took off in a car when a Norwood police officer tried to pull them over on Sunday.

Police released the video from the pursuing officer to FOX19 NOW on Monday.

The chase ended in a fiery crash.

The conditions of the five people taken to the hospital have not been provided yet.

