14-year-old crashes stolen Porsche on I-275, critically hurt: OSP

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old male is fighting for his life after crashing and being ejected from a a stolen Porsche on Interstate 275 overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Wards Corner Road in Clermont County’s Miami Township at 6:17 p.m. Sunday.
State troopers say their preliminary investigation determined Alexander Lara of Cincinnati was speeding in a 2018 Porsche Macan that had been reported stolen when he lost control of the sports car.
The Porsche ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to final rest.
Lara was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected, according to the state patrol.
He was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital by Air Care with life-threatening injuries, troopers say.
The crash remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.