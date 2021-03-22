14-year-old crashes stolen Porsche on I-275, OSP says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old teen has life-threatening injuries after crashing and being ejected from a stolen Porsche on Interstate 275 overnight, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
The crash was reported in the southbound lanes of the highway just south of Wards Corner Road in Clermont County’s Miami Township at 6:17 p.m. Sunday.
State troopers say their preliminary investigation determined the 14-year-old was speeding in a 2018 Porsche Macan that had been reported stolen before he lost control of the vehicle.
The Porsche ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to its final rest.
State patrol says the driver was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected.
The 14-year-old was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital by Air Care with life-threatening injuries, troopers say.
The crash remains under investigation.
