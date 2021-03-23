Another Warm Tuesday On Tap, Just A Spotty Shower Late Day

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for temperatures to return to near 70 degrees on Tuesday afternoon with a sun and cloud mix.
Clouds will increase with a slight chance of a late evening shower. Wednesday only a few spots will see a sprinkle or brief, light shower.
Thursday morning through Friday morning looks quite wet with some thunder mixed in with the rain. Friday afternoon into Saturday afternoon will be dry but showers will develop late Saturday and end Monday early morning.
Monday afternoon into Wednesday morning looks dry and chilly at first but followed by a warming trend so that after a chilly start the week will warm back into the 60s.
Right now it looks like rain and thunder Opening Day morning Thursday April 1st. Dry cooler weather should arrive for the game at 4:10 P
