Bengals sign cornerback Eli Apple

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Bengals have signed former first-round draft pick Eli Apple to a one-year contract.
A member of Ohio State’s 2014 National Championship team, the New York Giants drafted Apple with the 10th overall pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.
New York traded him to New Orleans in 2018, and he started 25 games for the Saints before departing in free agency last year.
The cornerback signed one-year deal with the Panthers, but after battling through injuries in training camp, Apple appeared in just two games before Carolina released him in October.
Apple has three interceptions and 33 passes defended in his career.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.