Fairfield youth-led prevention group tackles community issues

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A group of Fairfield students are spreading messages of positivity and encouraging others to do the same.
It’s a campaign that was initiated by the Fairfield Prevention Coalition.
The coalition is made up of law-enforcement, school districts, and youth serving agencies, working to make positive lifestyles for young people.
The youth-led prevention group works within the schools to tackle community issues. This year, they got creative and decided to grab people’s attention in a big way, on billboards which can be seen all over Butler County.
“We know that if young people internalize good messages about themselves, which they will see on the billboards over and over, they will actually go out and get more involved in their community,” says Joe Markiewicz, Director of the Fairfield Prevention Coalition.
“I really like being involved in my community, finding ways I can make a positive impact in the lives of my peers and I saw the coalition as an awesome outlet to express that,” says Anie Udosen, a Junior At Fairfield High School.
Udosen is part of the Fairfield Youth Coalition and started her own committee called “Fairfield for Change.”
“It works to create inclusive spaces within our schools. So we have been planning different workshops series, panels and events, to invite students to feel excepted and to have their voices feel heard despite everything that is going on,” says Udosen.
She joins dozens of other students like senior Logan Snyder, with the hope these billboards will catch the attention of others.
“For the students, we wanted to let them know, hey, you have got a good future ahead of you and that you are worth something, even if you don’t feel like it,” says Snyder.” That even if you’re secluded, you still have a community that can bond with you and take care of you.”
Jessie Schuster is the president of the youth coalition and a senior at Fairfield High School. While this year hasn’t gone exactly as planned, she’s choosing to focus on the positives and hopes others will do the same.
“I think a lot of times we get lost in the negatives like you can’t do this, you can’t do that,” says Schuster. “Prom is different, graduation is different, but I feel really lucky that we are still able to do things like this. We are still able to have clubs and I feel like I’m willing to appreciate that more, that small time that we do get with people to come up with ideas and try to make a little difference is that we can.”
If you’re interest in learning more about the program, you can visit FairfieldCoaltion.org.
They are recruiting members for next fall.
