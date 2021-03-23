Florence Aquatic Center closed for 2021 season

FLORENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - The Florence Aquatic Center will not open for the 2021 pool season for the second year in a row due to COVID-1 restrictions, city officials announced Monday.
The city’s contractual obligations with the company that manages pool services, including the staffing of life guards and general operations, requires Florence officials to make a decision now.
“Recreational facilities are currently advised to limit their capacity to 60% occupancy,” Florence officials say in a release on the city’s website.
“Due to the uncertainty with restrictions and the potential of a shortened pool season if cases start to spike, the City made the tough decision not to open this summer. We are disappointed and I am sure many of you are as well. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to a better experience and a restriction free year in 2022.”
