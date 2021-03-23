Former CPD, UC police veteran leads Boulder police through mass shooting probe

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The police chief leading the Boulder Police Department’s investigation into a mass shooting at a grocery store Monday that counts one of their own police officers among the 10 victims is a highly-regarded former veteran Cincinnati police leader.
Maris Herold was the chief of University of Cincinnati Police Department last year when Boulder hired her away to run their police department.
She was hired as UCPD’s assistant police chief after a national search in 2016 in the wake of reforms following the fatal shooting of Sam DuBose by a then-UCPD officer, Ray Tensing.
At the time, UC officials praised what they said was her “collaborative leadership style” that “emphasizes the implementation of problem solving and evidence-based policing strategies with empathy and compassion to those she serves and those she leads.”
UC officials also said they were confident Herold’s strong leadership, coupled with her integrity, intellect and innovative approach, would accelerate the progress they already made with their police reform efforts.
By 2017, Herold was named the acting chief when the current one, Anthony Carter, quit following an investigation by an outside company.
Herold was promoted to the job permanently the following year, becoming the first woman to lead the campus police department in UC’s history.
UC said at the time Herold was highly recognized for her background and expertise in several areas.
Prior to working at UCPD, Herold spent nearly 25 years with the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) in a variety of leadership roles, including Patrol Special Project Captain and District 4 Commander, UC officials said in a news release when she was hired in 2016.
During her tenure with CPD, she developed a city-wide violence reduction evidence-based policing model, oversaw police operations of 85,000 residents in 10 neighborhoods and supervised community relations, training and internal investigations among others.
Herold has presented nationally on problem-solving and police-community relations.
Prior to her policing career, Herold served as social worker.
