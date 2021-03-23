Gov. Holcomb to give primetime COVID-19 address Tuesday

Gov. Holcomb to give primetime COVID-19 address Tuesday
Gov. Holcomb to hold a primetime address on fight against COVID-19. (Source: Governor Holcomb's Facebook page)
By FOX19 Digital Staff | March 23, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT - Updated March 23 at 9:11 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will address the state on next steps in the fight against COVID-19 Tuesday night.

The live address will begin at 5:30 p.m.

Holcomb announced Indiana’s stay-at-home order on March 23, 2020. The order was in effect for about one month.

On Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET (4:30 p.m. CT), Governor Holcomb will address the state on next steps in Indiana's fight against COVID-19.

Posted by Governor Eric Holcomb on Monday, March 22, 2021

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 678,000 Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.

To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.