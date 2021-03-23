Gov. Holcomb to give primetime COVID-19 address Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Gov. Eric Holcomb will address the state on next steps in the fight against COVID-19 Tuesday night.
The live address will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Holcomb announced Indiana’s stay-at-home order on March 23, 2020. The order was in effect for about one month.
Since the beginning of the pandemic, 678,000 Indiana residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
Those ages 40 and older are now eligible for vaccines.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov. Hoosiers who do not have a computer or cell phone can call 211.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.