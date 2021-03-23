Gun control debate brought up again following Colorado shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Monday’s shooting at a Boulder, Colorado supermarket killed 10 people, including a police officer, and has brought the gun control debate back to the forefront.
Law enforcement continues to investigate and a suspect, 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, has been arrested, according to the Associated Press.
The Associated Press references court documents that show Alissa bought the weapon less than a week ago. The gun used in the shooting was described by a witness as a black AR-15-style weapon, the AP reports.
The latest mass shooting has once again brought up many questions.
How did the suspected shooter get the weapon?
Should anyone be allowed to own that type of gun?
What can or should be done about background checks?
These questions and the debate have been around for years.
President Joe Biden called for the tightening of the nation’s gun laws on Tuesday.
“We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country,” President Biden said.
The thoughts expressed by President Biden were echoed by two people with Tri-State connections who have dealt with the horrible fallout after a mass shooting.
Whitney Austin was a victim of the 2019 Fifth Third Center shooting downtown. Austin has since worked to change policies surrounding firearms.
Austin said in a statement through her organization, “with real lives at stake, we cannot continue to sit back and do nothing.”
A legally purchased 9 mm semi-automatic gun was used in the Fifth Third Center shooting, police said.
The year before the shooting in Cincinnati, the Parkland School Shooting had a horrific ripple effect back to the Tri-State.
Ethel Guttenberg had to work through the loss of her granddaughter, 14-year-old Jamie Guttenberg.
Guttenberg raised the question of the necessity of a civilian to own an AR-15-style weapon.
“Since then, I don’t know how many dozens of mass murders all done by the AR-15,” Guttenberg said.
Joe Eaton of Buckeye Firearms cited statistics that show murders by rifle are significantly lower than murders by handguns or even knives.
“Their impact on violent crime is so minuscule that really you have to go looking for them to find them,” said Eaton. “Statistics have shown time and time again that the defensive use of firearms have saved more lives and kept more families whole in a year’s time than they’re used by criminals to destroy lives and destroy families.”
Alissa, Monday’s suspected shooter, was being treated at a hospital and was expected to be booked in jail on murder charges at some point Tuesday, according to the AP.
