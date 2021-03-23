Independence PD hopes adding K-9 officer will ‘deter criminals’

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (FOX19) - With the approval of the city, the Independence Police Department is eager to add a K-9 unit.
The police department has been without one since the late 1990s, and almost every night, they rely on other agencies’ police dogs from Erlanger, Elsmere, the county, and others according to Sergeant Joe Moffett.
“Some days, they’re not out, so we’ll have to get Villa Hills, Covington, or Fort Mitchell. Boone County will come helps us out once in a while so,” said Sgt. Moffett.
The need is more than there, according to Moffett, especially when it comes to drug-related cases and arrests.
According to data provided by the department, their total drug-related arrests in Independence have doubled since 2016.
Moffett says a police dog will help find illegal drugs faster and help out tremendously in other ways.
“Bad guys don’t want dogs around them, so it’ll be used to deter criminals,” said Sgt. Moffett. “So, it’s good for detecting and locating drugs. This is good for tracking and locating criminal suspects, and also good to locate missing people.”
Independence Police started a K-9 Campaign to raise $75,000.
That money will be used for the canine, handler, training, supplies vehicle setup, and other necessary equipment to help keep the growing community safe.
They even provided a QR code to donate on the City’s Facebook page, or you can drop off a check or money order at the Independence Police Department.
Sgt. Joe Moffett said as the community donates money, it gives them a sense of ownership and pride in the police dog too.
“I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve seen this city blossom to what it is now, and we just keep continuing to grow so a dog will help keep it safe,” said Sgt. Moffett.
Sgt. Moffett says he hopes to have the police dog at the department and working by the end of the summer.
