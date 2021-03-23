New bar in development across from FCC’s West End Stadium

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A new bar announced for the thoroughfare outside FC Cincinnati’s West End Stadium could mark the beginning of a growth stage for the surrounding area.
The Pitch is already under construction fronting Central Parkway across from the stadium.
According to the business’s website, The Pitch will offer a rooftop with a view of the stadium, an outdoor patio and a video wall. The bar will also have two dedicated food truck parking spots for rotating dining options.
Michael Williams ruins Wooden Nickel Antiques just a few doors down from where The Pitch will be located. He welcomes the bar to the neighborhood.
“I’ve seen the plans,” he said of The Pitch. “It looks amazing. It’s a two-story bar with a rooftop deck, but the location is directly across the street from the soccer stadium, which is amazing.”
Williams’s antique store has been in operation for 43 years. He said he’s “seen it all” when it comes to the first and starts of Over-The-Rhine’s transformations, but rarely has one extended as far as Central Parkway, which all but bounds OTR and the West End.
“The soccer stadium is the most development that’s happened to the West End since they built Union Terminal,” he said. “It’s all private money. It’s fantastic. There’s been some controversy.”
That controversy has taken various forms since the West End site was selected, but most revolve around the issue of gentrification and affordable housing. Concerns abound about local renters being pushed out and new, market-rate apartments taking up fallow plots just blocks away.
But Williams views the stadium as a net gain.
“There’s going do be more development as time goes on,” he said. “I’m positive.”
