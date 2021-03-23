Ohio Girl Scouts troop leader ‘caught with her hand in the cookie jar’ indicted for theft, AG says

PATASKALA, Ohio (FOX19) - A Girl Scouts troop leader has been indicted for theft charges after she was caught stealing money from cookie sales, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says.
Jill Gauthier, 49, of Pataskala, Ohio, allegedly stole an estimated $12,500 from cookie sales and event fees, according to the AG.
Gauthier took the money and deposited it into personal bank accounts, Yost explains in a press release.
Gauthier was the only person with access to the funds and used the money for her own personal purchases, the attorney general says.
Authorities were alerted about the situation after parents became suspicious about Gauthier’s use of the funds, Yost says.
“She was literally caught with her hand in the cookie jar — an adult-size jar that should carry an adult-size timeout in a place with locking doors and barred windows,” Yost said. “How many boxes of Thin Mints will her troop need to sell to make up for her betrayal?”
Gauthier was indicted by a grand jury for theft and will be back in court on May 5, according to AG Yost.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.