Ohio reports single-day increase of 7,084 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(KFYR)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Thursday, the Ohio Department of Health said 20,866 coronavirus deaths have been reported with at least 1,235,089 cases since the start of the pandemic.

Find out how to get the COVID-19 vaccine in your Northeast Ohio county here

The 24-hour increase of 7,084 reported cases is a cumulative of all positive test results as a lagging indicator the Ohio Department of Health received on Thursday; not a total number of new infections reported in a single day.

An additional 212,592 total cases are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.

Out of the 66,253 total hospitalizations reported on Thursday, at least 8,890 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.

