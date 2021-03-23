Ohio State Highway Patrol launching speed enforcement effort

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be launching a speed enforcement effort concentrating on interstates, state routes, and county roads in the Wilmington District.
The district includes Adams, Brown, Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Hamilton, Highland and Warren counties.
The OSHP said motorists can expect to see an increased presence of troopers throughout the district.
According to the OSHP, last year in the Wilmington District, there were 45 speed-related fatal crashes resulting in 45 deaths. Additionally, there were 1,628 injury and 4,858 total crashes due to unsafe speeds.
“The consequences of speeding can haunt motorists for the rest of their lives,” Wilmington District Assistant Commander Captain Marty Fellure said in a news release. “The purpose of establishing this effort is to educate motorists on the dangers of speeding.”
