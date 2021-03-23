Person killed in West Chester fire identified

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - The person killed in Monday’s West Chester house fire has been identified.
Lawrence Debo Sr., 73, died in the fire in the 8300 block of Colonial Mill Manor, according to West Chester Township officials.
Reports of the blaze first came in around 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Deerfield Township and West Chester Township fire departments responded. The State Fire Marshall was also called in.
West Chester Fire Chief Rick Prinz says crews were on their way when they received reports someone was stuck on the first floor.
“Crews went in and knocked down the fire and completed a search and found a, unfortunately, a deceased person on the first floor,” Prinz said.
That person was identified Tuesday as the 73-year-old Debo Sr.
West Chester Township officials say the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.