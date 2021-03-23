Storms on the way later this week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - We have had a couple of warm and nice days lately. However, spring is usually a season where almost anything can happen. We will be mainly dry Wednesday with warm weather again. High 71. A stray shower will be possible but the better chance for rain will be Thursday. A strong cold front will push east and bring us plenty of rain and strong storms at times. Thursday will begin dry and warm. Showers will be possible beginning in the late morning hours. Then we see a break and the sun may come out helping to fuel storms later in the day. These storms have the potential to be strong to severe too. The front moves east early Friday giving way to dry weather for most of the weekend.
Friday will be cooler but still nice. Clearing skies. High 61. Saturday will also be dry and quite nice. High 70.
Sunday may bring another chance for rain with a weak cold front moving through. However, while the front doesn’t have a lot of moisture, it will drop our temperatures quite a bit. Morning temperatures Monday will be in the mid 30s with a high in the upper 50s. Monday and Tuesday will be dry.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.