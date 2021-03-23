Teen starts to steal running vehicle but realizes babies, woman in back seat

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A would-be car thief decided against driving off in a vehicle when he realized two babies and a woman were still in the back seat. Now, Cincinnati police hope you can help identify the suspect.
A food delivery driver pulled up near the Clifton Avenue Chipotle around 11 a.m. Saturday when he got out of his car, according to police.
The problem, which CPD is warning drivers not to do, the man left the vehicle running.
A teen approached the car, hopped in the driver’s seat, and started to drive off, police say.
The suspect did not go very far before police say he realized a woman and her two babies were still people inside the vehicle.
CPD hopes you can help identify the teen suspect seen in the video.
Police also want to remind drivers that they should not leave their vehicles running no matter how fast they will be in and out. CPD says there continue to be thefts of vehicles left running.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.