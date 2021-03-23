‘We are horrified:’ Kroger issues statement on mass shooting at Colorado store

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Kroger has issued a company statement after ten people, including a police officer, died Monday during what authorities described previously as an active shooter situation.
The shooting occurred at a King Soopers store in Boulder, which is about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver and home to the University of Colorado.
King Soopers is a Kroger subsidiary.
The statement reads in part:
“We are horrified and deeply saddened by the senseless violence that occurred at our King Soopers store located on Table Mesa Drive in Boulder, CO.
“The entire Kroger Family offers our thoughts, prayers and support to our associated, customers and the first responders who so bravely responded to this tragic situation.
“We will continue to cooperate with local law enforcement, and our store will remain closed during the police investigation.”
Police announced Monday evening the suspect was seriously injured and taken into custody.
The Cincinnati-based supermarket chain the country’s largest supermarket by revenue, with 26 brands in 35 states.
