Bellevue police call for shelter-in-place while serving ‘high-risk warrant’

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Bellevue police served what they describe as a “high-risk warrant” Tuesday night, prompting a shelter-in-place order.
Residents around Union Street and Taylor Avenue were asked to shelter in place while police were in the area around 10 p.m.
Campbell County Dispatch confirmed police were serving a warrant in the neighborhood.
A man was taken into custody around 11 p.m. Dispatch has confirmed the man in question is the man on whom police served the warrant.
The shelter-in-place order was canceled around 11:15 p.m.
Police have provided no information about the reason for the warrant.
We will continue to update this story as more information is provided.
