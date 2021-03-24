Boone County partners with Cincinnati Bell to build out gigabit internet service

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Boone County and Cincinnati Bell signed a contract Wednesday morning to offer one-gigabit internet service to every address in the county.
It’s welcomed news for Howard Messer and his family in Rabbit Hash.
“When the wind blows, it knocks us offline,” said Messer.
Messer says at times it feels like they’ve been forgotten in the more rural parts Boone County when it comes to trusty internet service.
“Probably the last update is when they ran cable, in the ’90s in the top of the hill,” he recalled. “Probably before that is when they ran up the telephone lines in the ’50s out here.”
But Messer and other residents in Boone County, whose homes aren’t wired for fast internet, will be brought up to speed because of this partnership with Boone County and Cincinnati Bell.
The cost of the project is more than $40 million, of which Boone County is on the hook for around $13.6 million.
“I think this is a kind of investment where people immediately see results and they understand the importance and the magnitude of what this will do,” said Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore.
The contract was signed at Boone Links Golf Course.
Moore says the pandemic has demonstrated the need for high-speed internet, not only among children learning from home, but among adults working remotely, seeking e-medicine and more.
“This is going to be a great project for our community,” Moore said.
The entire project will take 24-36 months to complete, but if a residence or business has the fiber network already, they could see faster service in the coming weeks.
