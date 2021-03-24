Chance for severe storms: Timeline

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -After a mostly cloudy day Wednesday with highs in the low 70s, we could see strong to severe weather Thursday into Friday.
A strong cold front will push east and bring us plenty of rain and strong storms.
Thursday will begin dry and warm. Showers will be possible beginning late morning.
Then we see a break, and the sun may come out.
That will help to fuel storms later in the day.
These storms have the potential to be strong to severe.
The Storm Prediction Center says the Tri-State is under a “slight” risk of severe weather.
Up to an inch of rain could fall.
Winds will also increase to 20 to 30 mph Thursday evening into Friday morning.
Gusts up to 60 mph also are possible, and if that occurs we could see power outages.
The front moves east early Friday giving way to dry weather for most of the weekend.
