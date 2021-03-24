Cincinnati police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department is searching for a missing 14-year-old girl.
Police say Tianna Hill was last seen on March 23 at 6:20 p.m. in the area of Williamson Place and Pullan Avenue.
According to police, she left to go to work and did not show up. She was last seen walking from her home to a business in Northside.
“Hill has no history of missing and there is no evidence that she’s a runaway,” police said.
She is described as 5′8″, 200 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts you’re asked to call 513-765-1212 or Detective Hert at 513-569-850.
