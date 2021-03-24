Coroner: 14-year-old dies after crashing stolen Porsche in I-275 chase

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A 14-year-old teen who suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving a stolen Porsche SUV on Interstate 275 earlier this week has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.
Alexander Lara was pronounced dead Tuesday at University of Cincinnati Medical Center, a coroner’s report shows.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video showing a trooper pursuing a 2018 Porsche Mecan on I-275 Sunday night.
Patrol officials said their preliminary investigation determined the teen was speeding in the SUV, which had been reported stolen, and lost control of it near the Wards Corner Road exit in Miami Township.
The Porsche ran off the right side of the road and struck an embankment before coming to its final rest.
State troopers have said the teen was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected and airlifted to the hospital in a medical helicopter.
