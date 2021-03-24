First Alert Weather Day: Rain, storms expected Thursday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thursday is a First Alert Weather Day as heavy rain and storms are expected in the Tri-State.
Starting as early as 8 a.m. or 9 a.m. Thursday, the rain will begin to move into the Tri-State from the south. This will not be severe or very heavy.
The best chance for thunderstorms will be at two different times.
The first round will come through around 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday.
The more significant round will come between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.
The Tri-State is under a slight or elevated risk for severe storms from the Storm Prediction Center.
The threats include heavy rain, large hail, strong and possibly damaging winds, and an isolated tornado.
There is already a High Wind Watch in effect for Fayette, Union, and Franklin Counties in Indiana and Butler, Warren, and Clinton in Ohio from 10 p.m. Thursday until 8 a.m. Friday.
Winds could gust as high as 60mph in these areas.
Rain ends early Friday, but the storm threat will wain by midnight.
