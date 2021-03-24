Flags in Ohio to be flown at half-staff in honor of 10 lives lost during Colorado mass shooting

Flags in Ohio to be flown at half-staff in honor of 10 lives lost during Colorado mass shooting
FILE (Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz)
By Chris Anderson | March 24, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT - Updated March 24 at 10:13 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said, under President Joe Biden’s direction, all flags at public buildings and grounds will be flown at half-staff following the mass shooting in Boulder, Colo.

To honor the 10 victims from Monday’s mass shooting in Colorado, the governor ordered all flags to remain at half-staff until sunset on March 27.

Ten people, including a responding police officer, were killed when a gunman opened fire at a Boulder-area supermarket earlier this week.

[ GRAPHIC: Colorado shooting suspect prone to rage, delusions, official says ]

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.