Fundraiser event planned for Warren Co. girl battling extremely rare medical condition

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A fundraiser has been scheduled for a Warren County girl battling a rare neurological illness.
Paisley Chatterton, 8, was diagnosed with a Polio-like condition called acute flaccid myelitis earlier this year.
Since then, Paisley’s condition has been touch and go. While being transported from one hospital to another, Paisley’s mother says at times she’s stopped breathing and once lost her heart rate for 11 to 15 minutes.
“She’s a strong little girl. She’s been super positive,” Allison Chatterton, Paisley’s mother, said. “She’s remained smiling all the time, laughing, having a good time.”
A large fundraiser for Paisley is planned at Roscoe’s Pizza this Sunday, March 28.
There will be multiple food trucks in the parking lot donating a percentage of sales to help Paisley’s recovery. The restaurant will also be donating 15 percent of its pizza sales the entire day.
At 4 p.m., Clinton Becker from Wilmington Auto Center will attempt the Clintonburger with a teammate.
More information can be found here.
Another fundraiser is scheduled for March 27 at Camp Chautauqua. It will be a dance class benefitting Paisley and several other children. The class is from 10 a.m. to noon and costs $5.
Paisley’s Franklin City Schools classmates have been showing support as well, and so have strangers. From selling t-shirts to bracelets to keychains, there have been numerous fundraisers.
Lastly, Shade & Fitz is raising money for Paisley by selling stud earrings. Two stud packs are $15, and $10 of each purchase is supposed to go to Paisley and her family. Those interested in ordering can do so through Facebook.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.