Indiana soon joins list of states lifting mask mandates

INDIANAPOLIS (FOX19) - Indiana’s statewide mask mandate will be coming to an end shortly.
Gov. Eric Holcomb announced during a primetime address Tuesday the mask mandate will be lifted on April 6. Taking the mandate’s place will be a state mask advisory.
Masks will only be recommended under the advisory.
The April 6 date will also be the end for seating requirement at restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, the governor said. This will allow customers to get up and move throughout the facility without restrictions.
Tuesday’s announcement from Gov. Holcomb was a welcome relief for some Hoosiers.
“I’m all for it. Yes, I’m ready woohoo,” said Whisky’s Family Restaurant server Megan Louden.
Gov. Holcomb stated the growing number of fully vaccinated people justified his decision.
He did say still wearing the mask out at a restaurant is the right thing to do, and he will wear his.
Like the governor, Yorkville resident Linda Hornbach said she will probably continue to mask up.
“Oh, I think it’s good,” said Hornbach. “I might still wear mine sometimes, but now that we’re vaccinated, I think it’s a good idea.”
Even though masks will not be required by the state, local governments and private businesses can enforce their own policies.
Some Indiana business owners tell FOX19 NOW they will not be so quick to jump the gun.
“We just want to make sure everything’s good to go,” said General Manager of Strong’s Pizza Michael Keith. “We don’t want to have to shut down and go through that big mess we’ve been going through. It’s been a year now, so I would hope everyone’s still okay with them. It’s here, and we just have to deal with it until it’s gone. We don’t want to rush back and then have to shut down again.”
Masks will still be required in schools through the end of the academic year, Gov. Holcomb said.
Face coverings will still be mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and all COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites as well.
