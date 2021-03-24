Individual tax deadline extended in Ohio

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Ohio is following the path set by IRS in extending the federal tax filing deadline for individuals.
Ohio residents will now have till May 17, about an extra month, to file and pay individual income taxes for the 2020 tax year, Tax Commissioner Jeff McClain announced Wednesday.
“As with the IRS extension, Ohio will be waiving penalty on tax due payments made during the extension. Also, as part of legislation passed addressing the continuing emergency, there will be no interest charges on payments made during the extension,” the Ohio Department of Taxation explained.
Nearly a week ago on March 18, Kentucky announced its decision to also push back the tax filing deadline.
