Man, 27, takes first steps since wrong-way crash on Ronald Reagan

AMBERLEY VILLAGE, Ohio (FOX19) - A man seriously injured in a crash earlier this month has taken his first steps since the crash, something doctors initially weren’t sure was possible.
Corey Mathews, 27, was driving east on Ronald Reagan around 2:30 a.m. on March 5 when he was struck by another driver going the wrong way.
Corey has been without the back of his skull since doctors removed it during an emergency brain procedure following the crash.
That is according to Corey’s mother, Yohanna Mathews, who adds Corey suffered several facial fractures as well.
Yohanna says didn’t find out about Corey’s involvement in the crash before heading out on her morning commute, when she noticed the traffic backup on Ronald Reagan.
“I happen to look over and I see the fire trucks, the ambulance, the emergency vehicles, and I said, ‘Oh, I hope they’re ok. I’m going to pray for whoever it is,’ ...not realizing I was praying for my own kid,” Yohanna recalled.
Cory was in a coma immediately after the crash. He later woke up and has gotten stronger each day.
Speaking to FOX19 NOW from his hospital bed, Corey said he doesn’t remember the crash but that it has changed the way he’ll live going forward.
“It taught me to be mindful of me and my family and everything that I have to make sure that nothing like this ever happens again,” Corey said.
Meanwhile, Corey’s family says it’s frustrating that part of the 27-year-old’s life has suddenly been stolen away even as the other driver, whom they believe was under the influence of drugs, has not been charged.
”I’m not sure how long he was on the highway going the wrong way, but (...) there were several calls to different districts warning that this person is going the wrong way,” Yohanna said. “Like, where [were] police? And what was going through his head, going extremely fast on the highway?”
Amberly Village Police are handling the investigation. They say charges are pending as they await toxicology reports.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help with Corey’s medical bills.
