Mayor Cranley proposes $1M for return of BLINK in 2022

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - On Wednesday, Mayor John Cranley proposed $1 million for BLINK to return in 2022 and for outdoor performances to resume.
Cranley says $6 million will go towards emergency stabilization relief for local artists. A few million will also go towards helping art museums, the construction of the Clifton Art Center, and ArtWorks.
President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan delivered more than $290 million to Cincinnati to help fund and alleviate COVID-19 related expenses.
The region’s arts sector has an economic impact of more than $300 million annually, which includes more than 225 organizations that employ 10,000 individuals as artists, performers, and staff.
Throughout the year, ArtsWave provided over $750,000 in support to cultural organizations ArtsWave accumulated over $13 million for the arts last year, through a combination of its 2020 Campaign and an additional Arts Vibrancy Recovery Fund, focused on getting the arts through this challenging time.
This announcement adds to those recovery relief efforts.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click here to report it. Please include title of story.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.